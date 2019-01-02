Teen star offers Pain Killer to adoring fans at Falls

AGED 16, Sydney teenager Ruel van Dijk should not had been at Falls Byron Bay yesterday, as the festival is an 18+ event.

But the London-born young man received a special dispensation to be at the site and go on stage to show off a skilled voice and to perform his hits in front of an adoring group of fans, all aged 18 and more.

Pain Killer was the new song Ruel performed live for the first time at Falls Festival this year.

"We just pulled that song up at the very last minute," he said.

"It was only a few days ago that we decided to put it in for the set.

"That song I wrote about a month ago.

"I have been writing heaps for the EP in L.A. and for the last couple of months just to get the next (release) up, and that song was one of my favorites, I wrote it with my really good friend (Grammy-nominated songwriter from Melbourne, now based in Los Angeles) Sarah Aarons.

"We wrote a couple of songs together and then we wanted to write a song that was upbeat, up tempo, and that's what we got."

Ruel said there will be more songs released this year.

"We wrote heaps of songs in L.A. and we still have plenty left over from the last song-writing camp we did, and I'm not sure of details yet, but singles are coming out soon and and EP this year."