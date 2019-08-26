Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager will face court today following an alleged stabbing north of Coffs over the weekend.
A teenager will face court today following an alleged stabbing north of Coffs over the weekend.
News

Teen stabbed in a forest north of Coffs Harbour

Janine Watson
26th Aug 2019 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER will face court today following an alleged stabbing north of Coffs Harbour.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday ( the early hours of Sunday morning), police were called to the Wedding Bells State Forest, Bucca, following reports a man had been wounded.

Police have been told an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen and arm with what's believed to be a knife.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District arrived a short time later and arrested a 16-year-old boy.

He was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to face a children's court today.

crime stabbing wedding bells state forest
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Witnesses of road rage assault urged to come forward

    Witnesses of road rage assault urged to come forward

    Crime POLICE call for any witnesses to assist with their investigation.

    SafeWork investigates after Lismore tip fire

    premium_icon SafeWork investigates after Lismore tip fire

    News The council has been issued with a number of notices

    REVEALED: Top property hotspots in region

    premium_icon REVEALED: Top property hotspots in region

    Property There are some unexpected suburbs on the list.

    Conservationist calls for council to be prosecuted

    premium_icon Conservationist calls for council to be prosecuted

    News Council branded as 'cruel' over major fish kill