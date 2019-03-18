Teen stabbed, dropped at hospital lucky to survive

Coast police are pleading for people to change their violent ways after a spike in assaults across the region. Photo: FILE

A TEENAGER is "lucky to be alive" after he was stabbed multiple times and dropped off at hospital by a mystery driver.

About 2.30am on Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man was found at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital emergency department with multiple bleeding stab wounds to his torso and arms.

He was dropped at the hospital by a man in his 20s driving a small white hatchback car before he drove away.

The teenager required emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma. He is in a stable condition.

Sunshine Coast detectives hope to speak to the victim today about the incident.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them and are calling for the driver of the car to come forward.

