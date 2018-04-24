Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Teen shares hilarious ‘psychic reading’

by Ally Foster
24th Apr 2018 7:16 AM

A TEENAGER has hilariously revealed how she managed to get a refund from an online psychic who didn't get anything right.

Niamh Gargan paid £10 ($AU18) to be told her fortune but was seriously underwhelmed by the result.

The 19-year-old from Glasgow received less-than-startling predictions such as she was "into beauty and hair" and wanted to "settle down with someone".

The Facebook psychic, "Brodie Mcdougall", at first declined a refund, insisting her work "takes a lot of energy".

But after a further series of predictions fell well wide of the mark - including pregnancy - the psychic gave in and returned Niamh's cash.

Niamh sent screenshots of her conversation with the 'clairvoyant' to her friend, Matthew Currie, who posted them on Twitter, writing: "Honestly couldn't make up the stuff Niamh does. Paid a random lassie £10 for a psychic reading and got this."

Niamh today admitted: "I felt like an idiot but I couldn't stop laughing at my own stupidity and the things she was coming out with. I think she was just saying the first thing that came into her head."

-Read more.

Keep digging!
Keep digging! Supplied
psychic refund social media viral post
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    36 hours of rain, storms as low forms off the coast

    36 hours of rain, storms as low forms off the coast

    News WEATHER experts are keeping an eye on a low pressure system that has started to form, bringing more rain to the Northern Rivers.

    Decision to be made on $6.5 million airport expansion

    Decision to be made on $6.5 million airport expansion

    News The council will this week award a tender for the terminal upgrade

    CANCELLED: The town where festivals and events go to die

    CANCELLED: The town where festivals and events go to die

    Council News Why can't this town keep a successful festival going?

    Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

    Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

    News All the details of where to honour our servicemen and women

    Local Partners