Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a beach crash at Sarina.
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a beach crash at Sarina. Contributed
Breaking

Teen seriously hurt in rollover

Janessa Ekert
by
14th Apr 2019 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEEN has been seriously injured in a vehicle rollover at Sarina Beach.

Emergency crews were called after the 17-year-old driver was thrown from a four-wheel drive being travelling on Johnsons Beach, just off Sarina Beach Rd.

Mackay Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Dave Parnell said it appeared the driver had lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll.

"Police are investigating the cause of the crash," Snr Sgt Parnell said.

The forensic crash unit was at the scene until late afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the crash about 1.15pm Sunday and transported three people to Mackay Base Hospital.

It is understood the driver received serious head injuries. He is in a serious condition in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Two passengers, another 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were admitted overnight in a stable condition.

Snr Sgt Parnell has issued a safety reminder in the lead up to the long weekend.

"Police strongly recommend driving to your capabilities and the conditions when driving off road," he said.

QAS paramedics later attended another crash involving a vehicle and motorbike on East Point Access Rd at Mackay Harbour about 4pm.

One patient was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

crash mackay base hospital mackay forensic crash unit mackay police queensland ambulance service sarina beach
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    It's good at the top of the playlist for Ball Park Music

    premium_icon It's good at the top of the playlist for Ball Park Music

    Whats On IT'S almost like they announced a home show as three members of the band are from the Northern Rivers.

    Man drives off ferry into Ballina River

    premium_icon Man drives off ferry into Ballina River

    News The 23-year-old driver escaped the vehicle

    Doco by local filmmaker to screen at UN environment summit

    premium_icon Doco by local filmmaker to screen at UN environment summit

    Movies After the success of That Sugar Film comes another important doco

    Drone technology to target noxious weeds

    premium_icon Drone technology to target noxious weeds

    Council News Tenterfield Shire wins grant for weed control