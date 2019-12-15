Teen scores in 100 run feast

Charles Mitchell scored a century against defending premiers Cudgen in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CASINO batsman Charles Mitchell scored a century and fell just short of a match-winning innings against defending premiers Cudgen in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Mitchell scored a determined 133 from opening bat before the Cavaliers finished 8-252 chasing 256 in a thrilling one-day game at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino on Saturday.

It was his second century of the season after an unbeaten 109 against Alstonville last month.

The 17-year-old has already scored 485 runs this season, by far the most of any player in the competition.

There was plenty of twists and turns Saturday starting with Cudgen captain Caleb Ziebell who was a late starter for his team.

The NSW Country all-rounder eventually batted out the innings from the middle order with a blistering 86 not out.

He combined with 13-year-old Sam Weir (31 not out) for an 89-run partnership to help get them to a competitive total from the 40 overs.

Top-order batsman Alec Williams also contributed scoring a crucial 81 after they were struggling at 3-25.

Mitchell and the hard-hitting Matt Bradshaw combined for a second-wicket partnership of 119 with the Cavs in the box seat at 2-134 in the run chase.

Despite missing a number of key players, Cudgen showed its premiership credentials chipping away at the Cavs and eventually getting Mitchell’s wicket at 5-232 late in the day.

Brothers Joe and Tom Carlton were stranded at the crease in the final over falling four runs short of an upset win.

In other games, a five-wicket haul to Alstonville all-rounder Steve Robb led his side to a 58-run win over Lennox Head at Hill Park, Wollongbar.

Chasing 257, Lennox Head recovered from 3-64 once Angus Callan found his rhytmn in the middle order.

He hit nine fours and one six as the wickets fell around him.

Callan was the final wicket to fall when he was bowled on 91 by former teammate Terry Murphy.

Elsewhere, Pottsville cruised to a five-wicket win over Tintenbar-East Ballina at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Opening batsman Jamie Bennett finished 82 not out with Pottsville 5-225.

Captain Jayden Hoare missed out on a second ton for the season when he was dismissed on 83.

Hoare is back to his best this season, he hit 14 fours and two sixes on Saturday and is the second highest run-scorer in the competition.

And Lismore Workers had already secured first innings points against Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.