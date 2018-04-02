Teen rides to sweeps series

TOUGH TRACK: Lismore's Hayley Oakes shows her grit and skill on the world-class technical trails at Stromlo Forest Park, where she took the Australian Under-15 mountain bike title.

HURLTING down steep boulder-strewn trails which would make a wallaby's head spin, Hayley Oakes takes no prisoners as she races against the clock.

Hayley's sheer grit, talent and training saw her dominate the technical trails to claim a gold at the renown Stromlo Forest Park near Canberra on March 25.

Now Lismore's top young mountain bike athlete has more bling for her pool room after winning the Mountain Bike Australia Cross-Country National Series U15 Women's title last weekend.

At just 13 years of age, the rising star of the mountain bike world has cemented her place with a decisive victory, beating Millie Chester into second place by more than six minutes in a speedy 6:40.

Hayley's time for two laps of the highly complex circuit was in 43:59, while Millie took 50:39 and third-placed Emma Jackson took 54.43, some 10:44 behind the Northern Rivers rider.

It was a fantastic result for Hayley who completed her first lap in 0:21.03 and her second lap in 0:22:18.

The Year 9 Emmanuel Anglican College student said she was really excited by her win at the circuit, which hosted the 2009 UCI World Mountain Bike Championships and the World Championships and the 2008 UCI World Cup round.

"I got a clean sweep by winning each round,” she said.

"It's all due to my coaches and my awesome support network including the guys at the Bicycle Emporium and John Robinson Accounting, without them I would not have made it through.”

She said a tough trail called Cardiac Arrest really lived up to it's name.

"It was a short but really tough with a 30 per cent gradient,” she said.

"I was excited to win (because) these two rounds meant a lot to me as up to then I'd had a perfect season, so if I won it be perfect finish.”

Experienced sports photographer Dean Thompson was covering the event and said Hayley's ability on the highly technical aspects of the course was very impressive.

Thompson who is a mountain bike rider himself, said she rode with great intensity on the highly complex and technical course.

"G20 is one of the steepest areas on this world class course,” he said.

"For a person just standing there taking photos I was exhausted, let alone let alone riding the course.”

Gracious in victory, Hayley also posted her congratulations online to her competitors.

"Now I'll concentrating in club and state event races, ” she said.

"I'll have a short break too.”

Hayley then plans to attend the mountain bike events at the Commonwealth Games.