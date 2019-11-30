Teen one to watch in fnc cricket

ALSTONVILLE teenager Kyle Jager has relished the chance to captain his side in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this season.

Yager, 19, is the youngest captain and one of the most promising top-order batsmen in the competition.

He will return to the crease today 18 not out with Alstonville 1-53 chasing 192 against Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

He has plenty of experience around him with all-rounders Terry Murphy, Steve Mison and Steve Robb returning this season.

Robb captained the team for several years while they have also picked up top-order batsmen Kristiaan Ezzy and Mitchell Pickford for the next few weeks.

Both live in Brisbane and have captained the team in the past.

“I’m lucky to have a fair bit of experience around me and I can pick Steve’s (Robb) brain for just about anything,” Yager said.

“Josh Pearce was going to be captain again this year but we lost him when he moved away for a work promotion.

“Steve and Greg Potter asked if I was keen to do it and I thought I would have a go.

“Batting has been my main focus since juniors and you always want to be among the runs.

“I have a bit on my plate (captaincy and wicketkeeping) but this season is all about us improving and being more competitive.”

Alstonville already look a lot better this year with Robb and Murphy taking 31 wickets between them.

Robb is getting through plenty of overs while Mison and a returning Cameron Palmer have strengthened the top order.

Alstonville should go on with the job today but Yager is not prepared to write off Murwillumbah.

“They showed plenty of heart last week and nearly batted out a full day,” he said.

“Not many teams have done that this season and this could definitely be a tricky run chase if a few things go their way.”

In other games:

Marist Brothers have Cudgen 5-102 after they were bowled out for 177 at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

Pottsville will back its bowlers to secure maximum points with Lismore Workers 3-27 after the Pelicans declared on 5-328 at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Tintenbar-East Ballina is struggling at 3-22 after bowling out Casino for 212 at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.