Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager was seriously injured – with a fractured neck, crushed pelvis and bones that snapped – after his friend drove under the influence, a court has heard.
A teenager was seriously injured – with a fractured neck, crushed pelvis and bones that snapped – after his friend drove under the influence, a court has heard.
Crime

Teen nearly paraplegic after mate drives drunk and stoned

by Amber Wilson
12th Aug 2020 2:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GEEVESTON youth nearly caused his mate to become a paraplegic after driving him home from a party while drunk and stoned.

In August 2018, 19-year-old disqualified driver Tom Andrew Hickey drove two underage friends from Geeveston to a party at Dover in an unregistered and uninsured 1997 Hyundai Excel hatchback.

But as the Supreme Court of Tasmania heard on Monday, the first-year driver Hickey had a blood alcohol reading of 0.108 and had smoked cannabis before the trio drove back.

It was raining lightly and the road was damp as Hickey negotiated a sweeping bend on the Huon Highway at excessive speed, losing control of the vehicle.

The car veered off the roadway, sliding and rotating anticlockwise before becoming momentarily airborne, coming to rest on the right side of its roof.

"The rear of the vehicle was embedded into a tree and the rear passenger and boot area had collapsed towards the front of the vehicle," Justice Stephen Estcourt said while sentencing.

"Police found (a 17-year-old boy) trapped in the rear of the vehicle. He was cut free from the vehicle and airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. He was later transferred to Victoria for intensive care medical treatment."

The boy had several fractures and dislocations in his spine, a crushed pelvis, broken shoulder blades, a snapped left arm and chest and abdominal injuries - undergoing surgery in Melbourne with a steel plate inserted into his neck.

"Initially the doctors thought he might have been a paraplegic," Justice Estcourt said.

Hickey was also hospitalised after the crash with fractures in his spine, hip socket and pubic bone - but discharged himself the following day against medical advice.

A crash scene investigator found the car to be unroadworthy with defective tyres and non-compliant brake and clutch pedals.

Hickey, who has a number of prior convictions for drink driving and other motoring offences, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving plus a host of summary offences.

Now 21, he was sentenced to an 18-month home detention order with electronic monitoring.

 

 

amber.wilson@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Teen nearly paraplegic after mate drives drunk, stoned

crime dangerous driving tom andrew hickey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pub faces closure after COVID-19 breaches

        Premium Content Pub faces closure after COVID-19 breaches

        News POLICE found the pub owner had failed to register a COVID-19 safety plan, resulting in a massive fine.

        • 12th Aug 2020 1:14 PM
        Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        Premium Content Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        News A LISMORE doctor has slammed the Queensland Government, claiming they are risking...

        The Bachelor: Former Lismore woman could fall in love on TV

        Premium Content The Bachelor: Former Lismore woman could fall in love on TV

        News ONE of the contestants in The Bachelor 2020, which starts tonight, is a familiar...

        Search is on for the region’s best roadside produce stall

        Search is on for the region’s best roadside produce stall

        Business SOME of the roadside stalls are a work of art and the treasures within them can be...