A teenage kitesurfer has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a wind gust lifted him 5m and slammed him back into the water at Noosa Heads.
Teen kitesurfer critical after five-metre fall

by Danielle O’Neal
30th Nov 2019 6:48 PM
A TEENAGER is in a critical condition following a kitesurfing accident at the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to the incident on the shoreline of Claude Batten Drive at Noosa Heads at 4.25pm.

The male teenager suffered serious chest injuries and nearly drowned.

It is understood the teenager was on the water kitesurfing when a gust of wind lifted him up 5 metres and threw him back into the water.

He was pulled from the water by the Waverunner rescue jet ski and brought to shore where critical care paramedics treated him at the scene.

The teenager has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in critical condition.

