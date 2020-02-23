Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 13-year-old boy hit and killed while crossing a Springfield road on his scooter was about to become a big brother.
The 13-year-old boy hit and killed while crossing a Springfield road on his scooter was about to become a big brother.
News

Teen killed on scooter ‘sweetest, most loving boy’

by Cormac Pearson
23rd Feb 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIAM Rainbird tragically died when he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Springfield Central on Friday Afternoon.

He was only 13.

Liam's mother, Kellie Simpson is now left without her son, she is also two months away from giving birth.

Danni Simpson, Liam's aunty, remembers her nephew as being "excited to be a big brother to the one on the way."

"Liam we are at a loss for words to describe the heartache we feel knowing you were taken from our family too soon," Ms Simpson said.

Liam Rainbird (right) and his aunty Danni Simpson, who described him as
Liam Rainbird (right) and his aunty Danni Simpson, who described him as "the sweetest, most loving child"

"You were the sweetest, most loving child who brought us happiness since the day you were born."

A GoFundMe has been created for Liam's funeral, with more than $7000 already donated.

It has also been revealed Liam's older brother, Bailey, was hospitalised due to an unrelated incident, with just minutes separating the accidents.

Bailey is in hospital recovering from his injuries and is expected to fully recover.

Tributes have also been left for the popular 13-year-old, who it appears attended Springfield Central State High School.

"I witnessed this, as did the young girls in my car," Melissa Kiely reported on social media.

"I'm so devastated for the boy's parents and driver as well as others who witnessed this horrific event."

Another on social media said.

"I can't imagine his teachers doing the role and saying his name. 2020 really has been the worst year. Miss handshaking him and everything."

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

car crash editors picks fatality liam rainbird pedestrian death scooter death scooters springfield teen death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reunion shows legacy of Northern Rivers education

        premium_icon Reunion shows legacy of Northern Rivers education

        News A small reunion for one of the biggest degrees at SCU was widened to include even the original 1970 class and lecturers.

        Traffic changes you need to know if using the M1

        premium_icon Traffic changes you need to know if using the M1

        News MOTORISTS have been advised of changed traffic conditions next week

        Fun streams into Bonalbo Memorial Hall

        Fun streams into Bonalbo Memorial Hall

        News RED Cross fire recovery dance for residents to celebrate post fires.

        Competitors get hot and sweaty for firefighters

        premium_icon Competitors get hot and sweaty for firefighters

        News It was hot, loud and sweaty but all for a good cause.