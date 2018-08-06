Menu
Teen kicked out of shops for outfit

6th Aug 2018 8:19 AM

A TEENAGE girl claims she was harassed by security and kicked out of a shopping centre because her outfit made men unable to "contain themselves".

Gabrielle Gibson shared a photo of the outfit that allegedly resulted in her being kicked out of Bel Air shopping centre in Alabama.

"I was literally harassed and kicked out of the Bellair mall in Mobile, AL today because of what I'm wearing," she wrote.

"Apparently grown men couldn't contain themselves so I get kicked out."

The photo shows her wearing a colourful long sleeve top and denim shorts, which one of the security guards claimed was inappropriate.

She claims the guards were "rude and completely unprofessional", adding that one of them was initially staring at her body.

"I told them I have bigger thighs and its just to hot for jeans that I cant help they ride up a bit. It doesn't bother me then it shouldn't bother you," Gabrielle wrote.

The temperature was over 35 degrees and she said that everyone else was wearing shorts as well.

"I don't know why I was pinpointed. Im just disgusted with the behaviour of all these people," she said.

"This whole incident has made me embarrassed."

The shopping centre later released a statement to WKRG-TV standing by their decision.

"Given the high degree of importance we place on maintaining a family-friendly shopping environment, our policy requires all of our customers to dress in a manner that reflects our code of conduct," the statement said.

"Anyone who violates this policy will be asked to change or to leave the premises."

