Teen involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit faces court

A TEEN who charged with being involved in a string of police pursuits has been granted bail.

Jasmine Sherratt, 18, was arrested on November 3 after police alleged she was involved in a bizarre joy ride in an alleged stolen vehicle.

Police will allege officers commenced a pursuit of a stolen Toyota Camry travelling south, in an erratic manner, on Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale after one passenger allegedly pointed a replica pistol at police.

However, the pursuit was terminated before police initiated another chase when the car turned onto the wrong side of the Pacific Hwy at Knockrow.

It is alleged a passenger also pointed the firearm at passing motorists.

Police were later called to a Pimlico property, where the Camry had been abandoned and police allege one of the passengers pointed the pistol at a resident there, demanding their car keys and assaulting them.

Both Ms Sherratt, from Bracken Ridge, and her co-accused, Justice Ms Uprichard, 18, from Slacks Creek, are each facing charges of being carried in a conveyance taken without consent, in-company assault with intent to rob and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

Another man, allegedly involved in the police pursuit, Jai Sherratt, 25, also from Bracken Ridge, is charged with assault in company with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon, engaging in a police pursuit, taking and driving a vehicle without consent and driving in a reckless, furious or dangerous manner.

Ms Sherratt on Friday was granted bail in the Lismore Local Court, on the condition she report daily to Wynnum Police Station in Queensland.

She mustn’t also try to contact her co-accused or any witnesses and is prohibited from drinking alcohol or taking drugs unless prescribed by a doctor.

Ms Sherratt is also banned from entering NSW unless she is attending court or meeting with her solicitor.

It is anticipated all three defendants will return to court via video link on June 10 for charge certification.

Mr Sherratt and Ms Uprichard remain bail refused and are yet to apply for bail.