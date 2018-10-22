Teen in national cricket team

WOODLAWN student, Caelan Maladay, has been chosen to play for Australia in the Under 19s National Cricket Championships in Adelaide in December.

The 16-year-old bowler was one of fourteen boys selected for the team from 130 players who competed at the NSW Country Under 17s National Championships title at Allan Border Field in Brisbane last weekend.

ABOVE: Far North Coast cricketers Oliver Cronin and Charles Mitchell, who played for ACT/NSW Country in the Under-17 national championship. RIGHT: Caelan Maladay (second from right at back) has been selected in a Cricket Australia XI for the Under-19 national championships in Adelaide. TOP RIGHT: Maladay sends one down for ACT/NSW Country. Brody Grogan

The decision by Cricket Australia's Youth Selection Panel sees him follow in his older brother's footsteps. Lewin Maladay plays for the Gold Coast Dolphins in the Bulls Masters First Grade Competition in Queensland Premier Cricket.

"I was honoured to be picked in the CA XI U17s team to play in the U19 National Championships in Adelaide.

"It will be a big challenge playing against these players, some of them are in their State senior squads regularly playing high level cricket,” he said.

"I'm proud to be following in my brother Lewin's footsteps and hopefully he can give me some good advice along the way "

Caelan said he "really enjoyed playing in the U17s National Championships for ACT/NSW Country”, alongside Oliver Cronin and Charles Mitchell, also from The Northern Rivers.

ACT/NSW Country made the grand final of the U17s championship against Queensland, but unfortunately the match had to be abandoned half way through due to rain. So both teams were announced joint winners of the Championship - the first time since the trophy was awarded in 1930.

After winning the toss and batting first, the ACT/NSW Country side was dismissed for 186 in the 48th over.

Queensland reached 0-10 in reply from three overs, before rain intervened.

"We had a good team that played well together so it was great to win despite the rain,” said Maladay.

According to Cricket Australia, Will Trigar (4-40 off 10) and Jack Sinfield (3-29 off 10) were the pick of the Queensland bowlers and opener Charles Mitchell, who scored 50 runs, "impressed with the bat”.

Of the three local lads, Oliver Cronin said: "The whole championship was a great experience and its was really exciting to make the final. It was disappointing not to be able to play the full game for the final - I was really looking forward to playing at the Allan Border Field which is such a good ground.”

The next ground Cronin, Mitchell and Maladay will be playing on will be Oaks Oval in Lismore on Thursday Oct 25 as apart of the Baggy Blues Cricket Event to bring attention to Rural Mental Health.

For more information go to: www.ramhp.com.au

Those named in the Cricket Australia XI for U19 Male National Championships

Kyle Brazell (SA)

Will Collins (TAS)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (VIC Metro)

Jayden Goodwin (WA)

Sam Hatherell (QLD)

Brock Larance (ACT/NSW Country)

Caelan Maladay (ACT/NSW Country)

Bailey Moon (VIC Metro)

Mitchell Owen (TAS)

Wil Parker (VIC Metro)

Sam Rahaley (CA XI / South Australia)

Tanveer Sangha (NSW Metro)

Bradley Simpson (NSW Metro)

Zac Sleeman (VIC Metro).