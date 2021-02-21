Menu
A car involved in the horror crash on the Tin Can Bay Road this afternoon.
News

Teen in hospital with grave injuries after Gympie crash

JOSH PRESTON
20th Feb 2021 1:42 PM
The teenager who suffered grave injuries to the head and leg has survived and is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police confirmed.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the catastrophic truck and vehicle crash at the intersection of Tin Can Bay Road and Randwick Road, near Veteran late on Friday.

At the time a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics got the call at 4:40pm.

One male in his late teens sustained "significant" head and leg injuries and was freed from his Suzuki Swift by emergency services.

Another QAS spokesperson said this morning the young man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition following the crash.

A police spokeswoman added the situation was "not life-threatening" as of late this morning.

