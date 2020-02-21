Menu
A student in their early teens was taken to hospital yesterday.
Student hospitalised after schoolyard confrontation

Ashley Pillhofer
21st Feb 2020 10:14 AM | Updated: 2:45 PM
A STUDENT was taken to hospital after a physical confrontation at a Mackay school.

Paramedics were called to Mackay North State High about 8.30am yesterday where a patient in their early teens had sustained injuries to their head, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

An Education Queensland spokesman said the physical altercation involved two students.

The spokesman said school staff immediately contacted QAS as a "precaution".

"One student was transported to hospital by QAS for precautionary observation accompanied by a teacher as no contact could be made with the student's guardian," he said.

Mackay parents have raised concerns about a culture of student violence at schools across the region.

Footage allegedly showing a series of fights at Mackay North State High School was uploaded to a YouTube account named 'Mackay Fights' late last year.

The Education Queensland spokesman said the students were dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"Mackay North State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment," he said.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.

"Mackay North State High School will continue to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and maintain a safe learning environment for everyone in their school community."

