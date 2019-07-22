Teen hitchhiker had knife, police allege

A TEENAGE hitchhiker has been arrested for being in possession of a knife and drugs.

About 6pm on Tuesday, July 16, police saw a 14-year-old boy hitchhiking on the M1 at Ewingsdale.

The Lennox Head boy was searched and police allegedly found a knife and cannabis.

The boy was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station, where he was charged with having a knife in a public place and possession of a prohibited drug.

He was bailed to appear before Byron Bay Children's Court on Monday, July 22.