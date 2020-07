Paramedics have been called to an incident at Kyogle.

Paramedics have been called to an incident at Kyogle. Matt Deans

A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car this afternoon on the Summerland Way.

Paramedics were alerted around 4pm today of the accident in Kyogle and a 15-year-old was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

The teenager's condition is unknown.

The circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.

More to come.