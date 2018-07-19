Teen helps region's vulnerable women

ONE teenager's mission to support women sleeping rough in the Northern Rivers has just ramped up a notch.

Lily Harrison's quest was simple: to support venerable women by providing them with 100 per cent donation-funded sanitary and hygiene products.

Inspired by the Rough Period, a group helping homeless women manage their periods through the distribution of care packages in Sydney, the 16-year-old Byron Bay local created her GoFundMe campaign Period Pack last March.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $1500 in 16 months, with a target of $2500.

After getting some local businesses on board, Lily also began collecting donated items from selected drop-off points to combine with the products she buys with Go GoFundMe donations. She then makes the packs and distributes them women's centres and soup kitchens in Byron Bay and Lismore herself.

"It's something I feel very passionate about," Lily said.

"I was shocked by the realisation that I've never really thought about how homeless women manage their periods, I did some research on whether Byron Bay and surrounds had any similar service. They don't.

"Making these products accessible to women is so important because It's a need not a luxury, as the politicians think."

Incredibly, Lily has been making 30-40 care packages each month, but she was now aiming to make another 1000 care packs by September.

"I am about to go into my HSC so I want to have some there to keep distributing without the stress every month," she said.

"I need the bags to put the products them in so I've organised a sewing bee with boomerang bags Lismore."

Lily said a standard pack includes: a packet of tampons and and pads, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, little soaps, shampoos and conditioners and any other extras which are donated like lip balm and wipes. Lily also makes maternity packs with anything that a woman with a baby would need.

It feels really good to be able to support women in need," she said.

"If I could help every woman I would ... but to be able to support my community is to me a very simple way of giving back.

"Having somewhere set up permanently so people can donate, makes it easier for the community to get on board. I'd like to thank everyone who has donated or supported this cause and helping this continue."

To donate any sanitary and hygienic items head to: Lismore Regional Gallery, Alstonville Osteopathy, Flock Espresso, Lismore, and the Lismore Birth House.

The sewing bee will be held at the Environmental education centre at Lismore Tip on August 12 and 19 from 10.30am-3.30pm. On July 22 Lily will hold a cutting fabric for bags day at Environmental Education Centre at Lismore Tip from 10.30am-3.30pm.

You can find #PeriodPack on instagram: @PeriodPack_.Make a cash donation here: GoFundMe.