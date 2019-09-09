Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drake resident Ebony Inchley loads goats onto a trailer as the bushfire approaches.
Drake resident Ebony Inchley loads goats onto a trailer as the bushfire approaches. Marc Stapelberg
News

Teen helps pregnant neighbour as bushfire approaches Drake

Alison Paterson
Marc Stapelberg
by and
9th Sep 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS of Drake are weighing up their options, as a bushfire rages towards their township.

Emily Schofield, 19, has spent the morning helping her pregnant neighbour, Ebony Inchley, load goats onto a trailer.

She's made a mask out of flannelette and elastic to protect herself from the smoke.

"Ebony is 30 weeks pregnant and I wanted to make sure she was okay," Emily said.

 

Graham Duffell watches as the bushfire approaches Drake.
Graham Duffell watches as the bushfire approaches Drake. Marc Stapelberg

"If we need to, my dad and the dog and I will evacuate to Tenterfield, or maybe to Casino because we have family there.

"We're a pretty tight knit community, we go through the ups and downs.

"It's so surreal, especially the first few days… with the drought and everything dying out, it just drives more fuel.

"Do we evacuate again or do we just stay and defend? It's trying to find that middle ground.

"It's just hard out here, especially when we've had hardly any rain… just know that you're lucky if you live in a city."

bushfire drake rural fire service tenterfield
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Shark Creek fire danger upgraded

    UPDATE: Shark Creek fire danger upgraded

    Breaking CRITICAL updates throughout the day as fires threaten the Clarence Valley

    ’Absolutely shattered’: Vow to rebuild historic lodge

    premium_icon ’Absolutely shattered’: Vow to rebuild historic lodge

    News Workers admit a historic hinterland lodge tmay be “irreplaceable”

    The harrowing moment firey caught in raging fire

    premium_icon The harrowing moment firey caught in raging fire

    News Resident says "selfless saint” was fighting to save her home

    MPs asked to meet for 'cult' talks amid calls for inquiry

    premium_icon MPs asked to meet for 'cult' talks amid calls for inquiry

    News Lismore MP will "further the discussion” with colleagues