Teen helps pregnant neighbour as bushfire approaches Drake

RESIDENTS of Drake are weighing up their options, as a bushfire rages towards their township.

Emily Schofield, 19, has spent the morning helping her pregnant neighbour, Ebony Inchley, load goats onto a trailer.

She's made a mask out of flannelette and elastic to protect herself from the smoke.

"Ebony is 30 weeks pregnant and I wanted to make sure she was okay," Emily said.

Graham Duffell watches as the bushfire approaches Drake. Marc Stapelberg

"If we need to, my dad and the dog and I will evacuate to Tenterfield, or maybe to Casino because we have family there.

"We're a pretty tight knit community, we go through the ups and downs.

"It's so surreal, especially the first few days… with the drought and everything dying out, it just drives more fuel.

"Do we evacuate again or do we just stay and defend? It's trying to find that middle ground.

"It's just hard out here, especially when we've had hardly any rain… just know that you're lucky if you live in a city."