Teen fights for life after horror crash

by Angelo Risso
3rd Oct 2018 5:52 AM
A teenage girl has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after the car she was travelling in collided with a truck on NSW's Mid-North Coast.

Just after 2pm yesterday, police attended the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Wootton Way in Coolongolook after a Volvo station wagon and truck collided heading north.

A 14-year-old female passenger of the Volvo suffered severe head injuries and was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition. The 50-year-old female driver and two children - a 14-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy - suffered minor injuries.

The male truck driver was uninjured but taken to hospital for tests.

Prixcar transport truck driver Jason Carter, 46, said he drove past the scene and noticed a B-double truck in the trees, with a felled tree covering much of the northbound side of the highway.

