Teen girl helped boyfriend in attempted robbery

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a teenage girl high after sniffing glue helped her boyfriend in the attempted robbery of a child passenger on a train.

In yet another case of robbery committed by children on a train passenger, the girl has appeared before an Ipswich judge in the Queensland Children's Court.

The girl pleaded guilty to attempted robbery with assault in company, and threatening actual violence at Bundamba on May 27 last year.

Crown prosecutor Evan O'Hanlon-Rose said the girl was on a good behaviour bond at the time, with the offence committed just 12 days into the order.

He said the court had the option under Juvenile Justice legislation to order a Restorative Justice Process, where the offender met with the victim, instead of proceeding to sentence.

The Crown was not sure if the victim would be willing to take part in restorative justice as he had not been able to be contacted.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said the then 14-year-old girl was on the bond after she and the same co-offender broke into a home at Riverview, scrawled graffiti, then unscrewed light fittings to use them as bowls "to eat two minute noodles".

In the new offence the girl was with two youths when she walked up to a 17-year-old passenger to talk about his mobile phone.

The male tried to avoid any conflict and moved away to another seat to seek refuge near others but they followed him.

One male raised a fist at him and threatened to bash him if he did not hand over his phone.

His jumper was pulled over his head and the rail conductor had to come to his aid.

The girl falsely claimed the victim had stolen a friend's phone.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said the girl instigated the offence and was present during the ordeal.

Although she did not physically touch the victim she saw everything.

"It is an example of juvenile delinquency gone too far," Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said.

"She has to take more responsibility for her actions by engaging in some positive work."

The Crown sought a supervised probation order with up to 200 hours of unpaid community service work.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas said the offence was essentially three young people "bailing up another young person on a train and making attempts to acquire that person's phone".

He said her involvement was at the lower end, but by her behaviour had encouraged the other two.

"Essentially she egged them on," Mr Thomas said.

"She does not specifically recollect the event, says she was sniffing glue at the time and was extremely high."

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said the victim did not suffer any physical injuries but sought the assistance of other train passengers.

Judge Lynch ordered the girl to complete a 12-month probation order.

The girl gave the court her assurances she would comply, and complete any job training offered.

Judge Lynch warned her that if she again bullied someone on a train, or committed other offences, it would be bad news for her.