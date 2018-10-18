Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen girl’s horror walk home

by Megan Palin
18th Oct 2018 4:02 PM

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl has allegedly been raped at knifepoint by a man who grabbed her after she got off a bus and dragged her into a bush in Lake Macquarie, New South Wales.

The brazen attack reportedly took place in broad daylight, about 3.30pm yesterday.

The girl had alighted from a bus on the Pacific Highway in Windale, walked along Yertale Close and then entered scrubland, where she was approached by an unknown man with a knife, according to police.

The man allegedly dragged her into the bush and sexually assaulted her before running from the scene and fleeing in a silver car.

The girl had just walked out of Yertale Close, Windale and into scrubland when she was reportedly assaulted by a man with a knife.
The girl had just walked out of Yertale Close, Windale and into scrubland when she was reportedly assaulted by a man with a knife.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad and Lake Macquarie Police District have formed Strike Force Kielpa to investigate.

Forensic officers have cordoned off a crime scene near South Street and spent the bulk of today combing through the area, which backs on to houses.

"Local police are also conducting a high-visibility policing operation throughout the area to complement investigative strategies," a NSW Police statement read.

editors picks nsw crime

Top Stories

    20 crashes in 7 years: Plea for help on dangerous road

    premium_icon 20 crashes in 7 years: Plea for help on dangerous road

    News AFTER the tragic death of a young woman on Bangalow Rd, nearby residents are pleading with authorities to install safety measures.

    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    News Out of control police arrest of juveniles in Lismore sparks fury

    Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    premium_icon Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    Crime The man allegedly stole large amounts of underwear from homes

    Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    premium_icon Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    Council News The new estate is set to open up the west of Lismore

    Local Partners