Alstonville scholarship student arrested over street brawl

Kit Geoffrey Conlan, 18, appeared at Lismore Local Court yesterday over his alleged involvement in a street fight on Saturday. Marc Stapelberg

ONE of the two teenagers charged over their role in alleged alcohol and drug-fuelled fights on the Alstonville plateau has been granted bail.

Kit Geoffrey Conlan, 18, was refused bail on Sunday after he was arrested and charged with malicious damage during an affray in Wollongbar on Saturday. Police alleged Mr Conlan breached existing bail conditions over an earlier incident at Alstonville.

Mr Conlan's lawyer told the court the 18-year-old was home "all night" at the time of Saturday's fights.

But the prosecution said Mr Conlan was messaging a young person who was at the affray. His lawyer responded that Mr Conlan was messaging the person from home before he went to bed after watching western movie with his father.

Mr Conlan was granted bail on January 8 over charges for an unrelated incident. He pleaded not guilty to those charges as well as one count of malicious damage at Lismore Local Court yesterday.

Magistrate David Heilpern granted fresh bail for Mr Conlan because the "risks (of breaching bail) can be rendered acceptable if he isn't (in Alstonville)".

Bail was granted after Mr Conlan's defence lawyer confirmed the teenager would fly to Sydney on Tuesday to live with his aunt, who is a teacher at the private school Mr Conlan attends on a scholarship.

Mr Conlan's matters were adjourned until February 22.