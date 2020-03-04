Teen flashed his penis to female cops and peed on floor

The teenager urinated on the floor of the Toowoomba watch house.

A TEENAGER who exposed his penis to two female police officers before urinating on the floor of the watch house has walked away from court with a fine and no conviction.

Due to his behaviour at Tattersalls Hotel on January 4, Joshua Gordon Rowe had been handed a banning order prohibiting him from entering the Margaret St hotel for 10 days, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

However, a drunk Rowe had gone to the same hotel on the night of January 11 claiming he had not been served with any such paperwork.

He was arrested and taken to the Hume St watch house and placed in a cell by three police officers including two female officers.

Told he would be searched, the 19-year-old became belligerent and pulled down his pants and exposed his penis to the female officers, the court heard.

He had then started taking off his clothes which he threw at the police officers, a shoe striking one officer.

He had then urinated on the floor of the cell.

The part-time panel beater pleaded guilty to contravening a police banning order, obstructing a police officer and an unrelated drug-driving matter in which he had tested positive for cannabis in his system after being pulled over by police while driving on James St on January 5.

He had been on a provisional driver's licence at the time, the court heard.

His solicitor Joe Millican told the court his client had been drunk on the night of the watch house incidents.

"He wouldn't do that sort of thing if sober," Mr Millican submitted.

His client had thought that the banning order was only for 24 hours and not for 10 days as was the case, he said.

Magistrate Graham Lee told Rowe that being intoxicated was not excuse for "totally disgusting behaviour".

For the watch house offences Rowe was fined $500 with no conviction recorded but for drug-driving he was fined $300 with conviction recorded and disqualified from driving for three months.