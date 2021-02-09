Teen faces court over triple fatal

A teenager charged over a horror crash that killed three people has come face-to-face with grieving relatives at his first Youth Court appearance.

A teenager charged over a horror crash that killed three people has come face-to-face with grieving relatives at his first Youth Court appearance.

Devastated relatives of three people killed in a horror crash in South Australia's southeast have come face-to-face with the 16-year-old learner driver charged over their deaths.

Ned and Nan Walker, 80 and 77, and their daughter, Sue Skeer, 55, died when their Ford Territory was in a head-on smash at Suttontown, 5km west of Mount Gambier, on November 28.

The four passengers of the other car, a Toyota Landcruiser, were injured, while the boy allegedly driving was charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing harm by dangerous driving.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Mount Gambier Youth Court on Tuesday afternoon.

A prosecutor told the court a major crash investigation report should be available in nine weeks.

She asked for an adjournment so the report could be provided to the boy's lawyers, and to allow time to "negotiate any matters that can be negotiated".

Kerri-Lee Bromley, daughter of Ned and Nan Walker, sister of Sue Skeer with Amy Haines, granddaughter of Nan and Ned Walker and daughter of Sue Skeer, outside Mount Gambier Magistrate Court. Picture: Jessica Ball

Magistrate Maria Panagiotidis granted the application and adjourned the case to a date in May.

As he was leaving court with his parents and lawyer, the boy encountered a group of the victims' relatives who attended court for the hearing.

Mr and Mrs Walker's daughter and Ms Skeer's sister, Kerri-Lee Bromley, said the past few months had been "hell" and "an absolute nightmare".

She called for changes to the law to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future, including stricter rules around which cars are suitable for learner drivers.

"I don't think any 16-year-old is capable of driving a V8 Landcruiser," she said.

"You're putting them in charge of a lethal weapon ... it's just got to change, it's just not good enough."

A sign calling for justice has been placed at the site of the crash that claimed the lives of Ned and Nan Walker and their daughter, Sue Skeer. Picture: Jessica Ball.

Ms Bromley also urged parents to be aware of their responsibilities while supervising their learner drivers.

"We're putting them under so much pressure and, when something like this happens, it's just devastating," she said.

The family said a sign reading "Justice" that had been erected at the site of the crash was a reminder of the need to respect victims.

"We would like some respect for what's happened to our family, we would like some justice for what's happened to them," Ms Bromley said.

Originally published as Teen faces court over triple fatal