Teen dies in single vehicle crash near Casino

A teenager has died in a crash near Casino.

A teenager has died in a crash near Casino.

A TEENAGER died in a single-vehicle crash near Casino yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Ellangowan Road, east of Summerland Way, Casino, just before 3pm (October 3), following reports a BMW had left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver and sole occupant – a 17-year-old male – died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.