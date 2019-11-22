Menu
A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being diagnosed with meningococcal B strain.
Health

Teenager with meningococcal fights to survive

22nd Nov 2019 5:43 PM

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after contracting a B-strain of meningococcal.

The 17-year-old from Adelaide is being treated in hospital while nine people who had contact with him have been prescribed precautionary antibiotics.

There have been 27 cases of invasive meningococcal this year compared with 30 at the same time last year.

Of the 27 cases, 19 have been B strain, four Y strain and four W strain.

The teenage boy's case has not been linked to any other outbreaks or incidents.

