Mum killed instantly in 'horrific' crash, children critical

Emergency services are working to free two people trapped in the wreckage of a serious crash on the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services are working to free two people trapped in the wreckage of a serious crash on the Sunshine Coast. john mccutcheon

UPDATE 11.40AM: A MOTHER was killed instantly when the car she was driving crashed on Moy Pocket Rd this morning, her two children seriously injured.

Officer in charge of the Cooroy ambulance station Ben Phipps said a teenage girl, 13 and a young boy, 12 suffered serious injuries when the silver car came off the road about 9.20am.

Both have been airlifted by rescue choppers to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital; the girl with critical head and face injuries and the boy with serious head and neck injuries.

Mr Phipps said the boy was trapped in the car "for quite some time" as rescue crews tried to cut him from the vehicle.

He said the accident was "horrific" and encouraged motorists to be wary of wet weather conditions.

11AM: A WOMAN has been killed and two children have been airlifted from the scene of a serious crash this morning.

A teenage girl has critical head and face injuries while a young boy has chest and neck injuries.

HORRIFIC CRASH: The scene of the crash at Moy Pocket Rd, June 16, 2018. john mccutcheon

The woman and boy were trapped for almost two hours in the wreckage of the crash which was located on Moy Pocket Rd, Kenilworth.

Earlier reports indicated a child had died, they were incorrect. A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the would not be transported to hospital.

Two rescue helicopters left the scene with the injured onboard about 11am.

It is not confirmed which hospital to which they will be transported.

10.50AM: ONE patient has been airlifted in a rescue helicopter from the scene of a serious crash this morning.

There are unconfirmed reports a child was killed in the horror smash and a female teenager is fighting for life with critical head and face injuries.

Earlier, fire crews were working to cut out a third patient from the car.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said there was two people trapped in the car however the second patient did not need to be cut and was not going to be transported to hospital.

Reports indicate the second patient was the child however this is not confirmed.

The crash occurred before 9am on Moy Pocket Rd, Kenilworth.

10.40AM: Unconfirmed reports that a child has been killed in a horror crash that has left a female teenager fighting for life.

Two rescue helicopters have been called to the scene of a crash on Moy Pocket Rd where a third person is still trapped in the car.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said two people were inside the vehicle however only one needed to be cut out.

He said the second patient would not be transported to hospital.

The female teen (first patient) is in a critical condition with head and face injuries awaiting transport to hospital.

The QAS spokesman said emergency services have only been able to make voice contact with the third person who fire-fighters are trying to cut from the car.

Paramedics cannot determine the age and gender of the other patients at this stage.

UPDATE 10AM: A FEMALE teenager is in a critical condition and two other people are trapped in a crash at Kenilworth this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two fire crews were on scene using hydrauic tools to cut people from the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the condition of the two patients trapped was not known.

He said the crash on Moy Pocket Rd was reported about 8.53am.

More emergency crews are on the way.

9.30AM: THREE fire crews are rushing to the scene of a reported roll-over at Kenilworth.

Initial reports indicate there are two entrapments however no emergency crews have arrived on scene yet.

The crash was reported as a single-vehicle roll-over on Moy Pocket Rd.

BREAKING 8.40AM: EMERGENCY services have received reports two people are trapped in a car roll-over at Kenilworth.

The call came in at 8.25am and paramedics are on their way.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the roll-over occurred on Moy Pocket Rd.

More to come.