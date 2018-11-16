Menu
A Townsville State High School student was taken to hospital after collapsing on the oval.
News

Teen’s tragic death on school oval

by STAFF WRITERS
16th Nov 2018 5:45 AM

UPDATE: A teenage boy has died after collapsing on a high school oval in Townsville, Queensland.

Police confirmed the 13-year-old child had died despite best efforts by paramedics.

Emergency services were called to Townsville State High School about 2.40pm Thursday to reports that a child had collapsed on the Boundary Street oval.

Regional Duty Officer Inspector Glenn Doyle said paramedics were working to save the boy while he was being driven to Townsville Hospital but sadly he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

At this stage police do not believe the death to be suspicious but the Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit will be conducting inquiries due to the age of the boy and the location of the incident.

Next of kin have been notified of the boy's passing.

Queensland Ambulance Services had earlier confirmed it was responding to a "medical incident" on an oval in Boundary Street.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics received the call at 2.40pm when the 13-year-old male "became unresponsive".

Police and paramedics at Townsville State High School.
Paramedics could be seen in the middle of the school oval performing CPR on the student, as students poured out of the school gates as school finished for the day.

Witnesses reported what appeared to be family members looking distressed as paramedics and police officers continued CPR as the boy was transferred into an ambulance.

"We transported him to Townsville Hospital under lights and sirens," the QAS spokeswoman said.

She said paramedics continued to perform CPR on the teenager on the way to hospital.

The ambulance left the school about 3.20pm.

