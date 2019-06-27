Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

One-punch attacks: How lethal are they?
Crime

Teen charged over coward-punch attack

by Natalie Wolfe
27th Jun 2019 10:48 AM

A man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly struck and hit his head on the ground in Surfers Paradise.

A 19-year-old man allegedly lashed out at a 28-year-old Southport man just after 1am today, punching him in the face and causing him to stumble.

The 28-year-old then allegedly fell backwards, smashing his head onto the concrete ground.

It's understood the teenager had tried to start a separate fight on Orchid Avenue, the nightclub precinct of Surfers Paradise, minutes before he allegedly punched the 28-year-old.

Police were called to Surfers Paradise early this morning.
Police were called to Surfers Paradise early this morning.

The alleged victim remains in intensive care in Gold Coast University Hospital after spending hours in surgery after the fall left him with serious head injuries.

The 19-year-old Victorian man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault.

He will appear at Southport Magistrates Court later in the day.

More Stories

assault coward punch editors picks

Top Stories

    'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    News THE court heard the Northern Rivers solicitor, who has family ties to Serge Benhayon, was "deflecting responsibility" for her conduct.

    'RACE AGAINST TIME': Water supply could end in 200 days

    premium_icon 'RACE AGAINST TIME': Water supply could end in 200 days

    Environment Water supplies are rapidly decreasing in Tenterfield

    Belgian police to join search for Theo Hayez

    Belgian police to join search for Theo Hayez

    Crime The Belgian backpacker has been missing since May 31

    Annual parking fee being considered for Lismore

    premium_icon Annual parking fee being considered for Lismore

    Council News Mayor says the plan will save people money