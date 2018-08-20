Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Teen charged over mum and baby sex attack.
Teen charged over mum and baby sex attack. Contributed
Crime

Teen charged over mum and baby sex attack

by Derrick Krusche
20th Aug 2018 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been accused of breaking into a house and sexually attacking a young mother and her eight-month-old baby girl in the NSW Riverina.

Police officers swooped on a unit in Wagga Wagga on Saturday and arrested the 18-year-old a day after the alleged attack on Friday.

It is alleged he forced his way into the 29-year-old woman's apartment just before 5pm and sexually assaulted her.

The baby was also assaulted during the incident before the teen left the house, police said.

The woman eventually managed to alert her husband.

Police launched an investigation and raided the teen's unit on Day Street and arresting him at the scene.

He has been hit with a series of charges including aggravated break enter and commit serious indictable offence, aggravated sexual assault and choking.

He was refused bail and will appear via video link in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.

charges crime editors picks sex attack

Top Stories

    Brave teens swam towards shark attack

    premium_icon Brave teens swam towards shark attack

    News THE hero mates of a young Ballina surfer will today receive bravery medals after rescuing him from a shark attack at Lighthouse Beach in 2016.

    UPDATE: Fire conditions ease after 'huge response'

    UPDATE: Fire conditions ease after 'huge response'

    Environment 2000ha bushfire at Ellangowan near Casino is still being controlled

    PHOTOS: Dragon boats take over Ballina

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Dragon boats take over Ballina

    News 14 teams took advantage of the fantastic weather for major event

    8 men, 5 trucks, 52 bales of hay: Helping out in 'war zone'

    premium_icon 8 men, 5 trucks, 52 bales of hay: Helping out in 'war zone'

    News Northern Rivers councils help farmers in drought areas

    Local Partners