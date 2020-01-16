Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE INVESTIGATE:
POLICE INVESTIGATE:
News

Teen charged over New Year’s Day assault

JASMINE BURKE
16th Jan 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with assault and affray over an alleged assault at Evans Head on New Year’s Day.

About 1.50am on January 1, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were walking west along Oak Street, when a group of people ran toward them.

The couple were allegedly set upon by up to five people, who punched and kicked them while they were on the ground.

The man and woman sustained injuries to their body, nose, arms and legs and required medical treatment.

The alleged assault was uploaded to social media and inquiries were initiated by detectives attached to Richmond Police District.

Two weeks later on January 14, police attended the Casino CBD and arrested a 17-year-old boy.

He has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in company, affray, and common assault.

He’s been granted strict conditional bail to appear at a children’s court on Tuesday February 25, 2020.

Investigations are continuing.

evans head northern rivers crime richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who stole car with sleeping baby faces court

        premium_icon Man who stole car with sleeping baby faces court

        News A Ballina man has entered pleas to the charges against him after he stole a car carrying a baby.

        LETHAL THREAT: Bushfires ignite cancerous soil

        premium_icon LETHAL THREAT: Bushfires ignite cancerous soil

        News Substance spotlighted by renowned environmentalist Erin Brockovich

        Is Bunnings trying to cash in on our water crisis?

        premium_icon Is Bunnings trying to cash in on our water crisis?

        News Bunnings Warehouse has defended the seemingly high cost of its 1000L water...

        Luxury Northern Rivers hotel tipped to sell for $20m

        premium_icon Luxury Northern Rivers hotel tipped to sell for $20m

        News SEE the boutique hotel on market in February with a multimillion-dollar price...