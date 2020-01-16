Teen charged over New Year’s Day assault

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with assault and affray over an alleged assault at Evans Head on New Year’s Day.

About 1.50am on January 1, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were walking west along Oak Street, when a group of people ran toward them.

The couple were allegedly set upon by up to five people, who punched and kicked them while they were on the ground.

The man and woman sustained injuries to their body, nose, arms and legs and required medical treatment.

The alleged assault was uploaded to social media and inquiries were initiated by detectives attached to Richmond Police District.

Two weeks later on January 14, police attended the Casino CBD and arrested a 17-year-old boy.

He has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in company, affray, and common assault.

He’s been granted strict conditional bail to appear at a children’s court on Tuesday February 25, 2020.

Investigations are continuing.