Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at Helensvale State School during a lockdown yesterday.
Police at Helensvale State School during a lockdown yesterday.
Crime

Teen charged over school bomb threat

by Talisa Eley
3rd Apr 2019 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A teenager has been charged over a bomb hoax which saw a Gold Coast primary school thrown into lockdown yesterday morning.

Police moved swiftly to arrest the 17-year-old boy from the northern Gold Coast overnight after he allegedly left a series of voicemails on the school's answering machine threatening to bomb Helensvale State School.

Police said four "incoherent" voice messages were sent to the school within a 10 minute period just after 10pm on Monday night.

The school was thrown into lockdown before being declared safe an hour and a half later.

Police at Helensvale State School this morning after a bomb threat was telephoned to the school.
Police at Helensvale State School this morning after a bomb threat was telephoned to the school.

The boy was charged with offences of bomb hoax, using a carriage service to make a threat and using carriage to menace, harass or cause offence.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

More Stories

bomb threat crime editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Empty for 7 years, what will happen to supermarket building?

    premium_icon Empty for 7 years, what will happen to supermarket building?

    Business THE mayor has asked the owners to come to town and negotiate "an outcome which is positive for the community".

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

    premium_icon Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

    Business Casino pub will offer delicious food and family-friendly atmosphere

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

    premium_icon Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

    Community Health district set to go ahead with plans to demolish the buildings

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Spike in poisonings from deadly mushrooms

    Spike in poisonings from deadly mushrooms

    Health Don't eat wild mushrooms -- they could make you very sick

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:10 PM