Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage boy will face court after he allegedly assaulted a girl and a police officer.
A teenage boy will face court after he allegedly assaulted a girl and a police officer.
News

Teen charged over assaults, unprovoked attack on couple

Rebecca Lollback
18th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly assaulting three people and a police officer at a park in Byron Bay yesterday.

About 12.30pm, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were called to a park on Bay Street, following reports a young girl was being assaulted by a teenage boy.

Shortly after, it’s alleged the teenage boy tackled a 64-year-old man and kicked a 61-year-old woman who were running through the park in an unprovoked attack.

The couple fell to the ground and sustained bruising.

Police arrived to find the teen allegedly choking and punching a 14-year-old girl who was known to him.

When officers intervened and attempted to restrain him, a senior constable was allegedly punched in the head.

The youth was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station, where he was charged with offences including common assault, choking, resisting a police officer, carrying a cutting weapon and assaulting an officer.

He was refused bail to appear at a children’s court today.

byron bay northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bishop ‘last to know’ about cathedral blaze

        Premium Content Bishop ‘last to know’ about cathedral blaze

        News “I CAN’T understand why you want to set fire to the most significant building in Lismore”.

        • 18th Sep 2020 9:05 AM
        PHOTOS: Fireys' desperate efforts to save Lismore cathedral

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Fireys' desperate efforts to save Lismore cathedral

        News The blaze has spread and firefighters are still on scene

        • 18th Sep 2020 8:51 AM
        BYPASS WIN: No more trucks ‘bellowing’ through town

        Premium Content BYPASS WIN: No more trucks ‘bellowing’ through town

        News Three villages are no longer on the Pacific Highway

        Train tunnel vision won’t stop rail trail going full steam

        Premium Content Train tunnel vision won’t stop rail trail going full steam

        Opinion It's been 16 years since the last commuter train left the station