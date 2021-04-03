Menu
A young woman has been killed after falling from the back of a moving ute. A teenager has been charged following her death.
Crime

Teen charged after woman falls to her death from back of ute

by Torny Miller
3rd Apr 2021 6:58 AM
A young woman has been killed after falling from the back of a ute west of Toowoomba.

Police said a 23-year-old Linthorpe woman was riding in the back of the ute along Springvale Rd, Springvale overnight, when she fell out and was fatally injured.

A Cooroy man, 19, has subsequently been charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and drive with a person in part of vehicle designed for carriage of goods.

Forensic investigations are ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Teen charged after woman falls to her death from back of ute

