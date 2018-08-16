Teen charged after stolen car crashes into fence

A teenage boy has been charged after an allegedly stolen car crashed into a fence.

A TEENAGE boy has been charged over the alleged theft of a car from a Parramatta Park carport.

A 67-year-old man had parked his vehicle in the carport of his Palm Avenue residence about 6pm yesterday and discovered the vehicle was missing about one hour later.

It will be alleged that offenders gained entry to his residence while the victim was home and stole keys which were then used to steal his vehicle.

The stolen car was then involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash in Swallow Street at Mooroobool about 8.30pm.

It will be alleged the driver lost control of the vehicle at speed and crashed through the front fence of a dwelling.

Five youths were seen running from the crashed vehicle, which was extensively damaged.

A Dog Squad team attended the scene and a cordon was set up in the area before police dog Bally found a youth at a Waratah Drive property in Manunda.

The 15-year-old Whitfield boy was charged with one count each of burglary, unlawful use of amotor vehicle and unlicensed driving.

The damaged vehicle was seized for forensic examination and investigations into the incidents are continuing.