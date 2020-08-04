Teen brandishing metal polce disarmed in drunken tirade

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to three charges in Tweed Heads Local Court on July 22.

A TEENAGER was so drunk while brandishing a metal pole in a triade he could barely stand up, a court heard.

Elijah John Devlin appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on July 22 and pleaded guilty to intimidation, armed with the intent to commit an indictable offence and resist police.

Devlin and a friend appeared at the house of a man he had argued with the night before armed with a metal pole on the morning of May 4, 2019.

Devlin yelled for the man he had disagreed with to come out and face him but he was not home.

The other man’s father, who was at home, easily disarmed the 19-year-old, causing him to fall over.

Solicitor Cameron Bell said his client was so intoxicated he could barely stand up.

He argued that if Devlin was any real threat, the other man’s father would not have given him back the pole after the altercation.

“He gave the pole back to him … I doubt he would have done that if Mr Devlin could use it,” Mr Bell said.

The court heard Devlin had been to rehab, moved out of the area and was completing a plastering apprenticeship.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted and gave Devlin a head sentence of 100 community service hours and a two year community corrections order.