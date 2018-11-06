Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen shot in stomach

by Angelo Risso
6th Nov 2018 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and seized a firearm after the weekend shooting of Sydney teenager.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday following an incident a day earlier, when emergency services were called to a Grose Vale home to find an 18-year-old man suffering a bullet wound to the abdomen.

The suspect has been charged with discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearm safely, and was granted conditional bail to appear before Windsor Local Court next week.

grose vale shooting teen

Top Stories

    Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    premium_icon Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    Racing Carnival CHAMPION jockey Zac Purton has come a long way from his days as a child running along the fence posts on race days at Casino.

    Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

    premium_icon Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

    Crime It has been "living hell" for neighbours, court hears

    • 6th Nov 2018 7:00 AM
    Rest stop coffee shops under threat from 'critical review'

    premium_icon Rest stop coffee shops under threat from 'critical review'

    News Vendor says he's been given no details about the review

    Why a Lismore supermarket is closing its doors

    Why a Lismore supermarket is closing its doors

    Business A popular supermarket will shut next week ... but not for long

    Local Partners