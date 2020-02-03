Menu
Landsborough ballerina Madeleine Powell, 14, will compete in front of esteemed international judges next month after a European stint with Prima Youth Classical Academy last year.
Teen ballet sensation leaps at next challenge

Amber Hooker
3rd Feb 2020 1:00 AM
BETWEEN 30-plus hours of dancing a week and school studies, pre-professional ballerina Madelleine Powell collects bottles and cans to fund her career.

At just 14 years of age the Landsborough dancer has recently returned from a stint at a European ballet school as part of her extensive award wins, scholarships and experience.

She is now readying to take centre stage before world-leading ballet professionals at the inaugural Brisbane International Ballet Grand Prix, held from March 20 to 22.

Her mother, Cheryl-Ann Powell, said money raised from her daughter's recycling efforts goes into personal­ necessities not covered by awards, such as pointe shoes which could cost between $130 to $150 a month.

The lucrative ballet competition is open to Australian and international non-professional dancers aged 10 to 17, who will compete in front of judges from Paris, Milan and Oman.

Entries close on February 14.

Guest creative director Tim Podesta said the competition's focus extended beyond winning and losing.

"This is far more than just a competition. This is an invaluable learning experience for the next generation of elite young dancers and we want to really maximise the long-term benefits such an opportunity can bring," Mr Podesta said.

To donate to Madelleine's recycling campaign, direct your empties to collection ID C10107502, or drop them off at 38 Gattera Rd, Landsborough.

