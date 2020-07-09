Menu
An 18 year old has been charged for tasering a man at a bus stop altercation last week.
Crime

Teen arrested over alleged bus-stop tasering

lucy rutherford
9th Jul 2020 11:26 AM
A teenager police allege tasered a man during a Sunshine Coast bus stop altercation has been arrested and charged with a string of offences.

Maroochydore Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said on Thursday, July 2 the alleged victim got off a bus from Nambour at the southbound station on Horton Parade, Maroochydore.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said as the man, aged 29, got off the bus he reported seeing the alleged offender nearby.

Sgt Edwards said police allege the 18-year-old accused, of Maroochydore, struck the 29-year-old’s back with a taser twice which caused the man to lose control of his muscles and fall.

“The suspect is known to the (alleged) victim and the witness,” Sgt Edwards said.

“The (alleged) victim has told the suspect to leave him alone and to go away.

“As the (alleged) victim has turned away from him, the suspect has produced a black taser/prod and has thrust it into the victims back twice, causing the victim to fall to the ground.”

Sgt Edwards said Maroochydore detectives and uniformed police searched the alleged offenders residence at 1am on Thursday, July 9.

They allegedly located a taser device and keys to a stolen car located near the home.

Police allege the man stole a Ford Laser from Nambour on Monday, July 6.

The man was arrested and was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

“He was already on bail for other offences with curfew conditions,” Sgt Edwards said.

The man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, burglary, fraud, enter premises, stealing, possess weapon and disqualified driving.

