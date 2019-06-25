Menu
Crime

Teen charged after man, 25, shot dead

by Derrick Krusche
25th Jun 2019 5:39 AM
A TEENAGE boy has beencharged after a man was shot dead late Monday afternoon in the state's central west. 

Police were called to Porter Street in Parkes following reports a man had been shot in the chest just before 5pm.

He was rushed to Parkes Hospital in a critical condition but doctors were unable to save him and he later died.

The shooting happened on Porter Street.
An 18-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and was assisting police with their inquiries.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said  the teenager would be charged over the fatal shooting.

Porter St is a small street near the town's centre lined with multiple brick homes.

The alleged shooter will appear in Parkes Local Court today.

