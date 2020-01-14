Menu
Casino Detective are asking for other participants involved in the assault to attend the Casino Police Station or ‘expect a know on their door’.
Teen arrested after assaulting couple

Amber Gibson
14th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
A 17-year-old teen has been arrested following a group attack on a couple in Evans Head on January, 1.

Richmond District Police will allege early New Years day, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were set upon by a number of people along Oaks Street Evans Head.

The couples injuries consisted of bruising to the body, face, arms and legs requiring medical treatments.

Footage of this assault was uploaded onto social media.

Casino Detectives investigated the matter and subsequently arrested and charged a 17-year-old man with assault related matters and affray.

The teen was granted conditional bail to the Casino Childrens Court on January, 28, 2020.

Further arrests will be made in the coming days.

Casino Detectives appealed on social media asking for other participants involved in the assault to attend the Casino Police Station or "expect a knock on their door".

