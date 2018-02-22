Teen archer targets medals on world stage

ON TARGET: Woodenbong archer Remy Leonard took the bronze medal in the compound junior men's event at the world indoor championships in the United States.

ON TARGET: Woodenbong archer Remy Leonard took the bronze medal in the compound junior men's event at the world indoor championships in the United States. Supplied

TRAINING using Youtube vidoes and being coached via social media might not suit everyone but it's allowed talented Woodenbong archer Remy Leonard to shine.

Remy was so passionate about his sport, distance was no barrier and he was determined to do his best no matter what.

Such determination has seen the 17-year-old win 10 national titles and smash five Australian records on his path to greatness.

So it's no surprise he claimed bronze in the World Archery Indoor Championships in Yankton, South Dakota, in the United States on February 19.

He said he was thrilled to have shot so well in the individual junior men's compound class to beat US archer Ethan King to claim the bronze.

On social media, the Woodenbong Central School student said he was pleased with his performance at the event.

"It was a good match,pretty stressful, I managed to put in a lot of good shots, but I've never had anything like that (finals stage) before,” he said.

"But it was fun, was good to see all the Australians cheering for me.

"I'm going to take away a couple of medals, and probably the motivation to train a bit more.

"I haven't been doing as much as I should've in the last year or so.”