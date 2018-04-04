Teen allegedly threw 30cm knife at boyfriend's abdomen

A LISMORE teen accused of hurling a 30cm serrated knife at her boyfriend during an explosive domestic dispute will be assessed at a mental health facility, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old appeared in Lismore Children's Court this morning where her solicitor Philip Crick immediately sought her admission to hospital under Section 33 of the Mental Health Act.

Mr Crick said the girl had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was currently on oral and injected medications for her condition.

"She's had a number of admissions to the adolescent mental health unit,” he said.

"The young person tells me she has been hearing voices since last night... I have some concerns about her mental health. She described her mental health at the moment as very bad.”

Police were called to an East Lismore home at 8.30am yesterday morning following reports the girl had stabbed her partner.

Today the court heard the knife had allegedly been thrown at the victim during the dispute.

The victim sustained serious abdominal injuries and was transported to Lismore Base Hospital for emergency surgery.

The girl, who turned 17 last month, is facing one count of reckless wounding.

Confirming Mr Crick's request Magistrate E Ellis ordered the accused be transported to Lismore Base Hospital where she would be assessed at a mental health unit for juveniles.

"I'm told that you are not well, and that we need to have a doctor properly look at you,” she told the girl.

"The doctors will be able to give me real information as to how we can help you.

"This is very serious and is not going to just disappear... whether we look at it as a legal matter or we get some medical help.

"If the doctor thinks if you just take your meds and you'll be fine, you'll be brought back to court tomorrow.”

Magistrate Ellis also made an interim apprehended violence order excluding the accused from her formal address.

The matter was adjourned to tomorrow, April 5, to return to Lismore Children's Court.