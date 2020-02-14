Teen allegedly involved in fatal brawl faces court

A TEENAGER has had his bail revoked after he was allegedly involved in an attack which killed an East Lismore man in Ballina last year.

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, was taken off life support at Gold Coast University Hospital on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an attack in Ballina.

Emergency services had attended Hill and Park Streets, East Ballina at 8pm on Sunday, December 23, where NSW Ambulance paramedics located Mr Vilkelis-Curas suffering "catastrophic head injuries".

Tyrese Hickling, 19, was arrested and charged on January 9 with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others and common assault.

He appeared before Ballina Local Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Karen Stafford revoked his bail.

Mr Hickling is yet to enter any pleas to the charges relating to Mr Vilkelis-Curas' death but did enter a plea of guilty to a separate larceny charge.

Ms Stafford ordered a brief to be served on April 15 for the matters relating to Mr Vilkelis-Curas' death, where Mr Hickling will appear via video link.

He is also due to appear again before Ballina Local Court for mention on the larceny charge on March 11.

Meanwhile, Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, has been charged with the murder of the Mr Vilkelis-Curas.

Mr Larsen-Tai was refused bail and is expected to return to Ballina Local Court on March 11.

After further inquiries by officers attached to Richmond Police District and Strike Force Tancred, another man, 26, from Ballina, has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

He is due to face Ballina Local Court on February 12 and February 26.

Another man, 22, from Ballina, was also earlier charged with affray over the incident.