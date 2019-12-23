Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island.
A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island. Contributed
News

Young surfer airlifted from island with 'spinal injuries'

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Dec 2019 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has suffered a suspected spinal injury after a surfing accident on Fraser Island.

The incident was reported about 11.30am on Monday.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the island to assist the teenager.

Upon arrival, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the boy, before airlifting him to Hervey Bay Hospital. 

He was transported in a stable condition.

careflight fraser island spinal injuries
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

        UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

        News “WE would not be moving to level 4 restrictions if it wasn’t absolutely necessary.”

        Man dies after car crashes into tree

        premium_icon Man dies after car crashes into tree

        News Student dies following single car crash.

        Man in critical condition after Ballina street brawl

        premium_icon Man in critical condition after Ballina street brawl

        Crime A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a brawl