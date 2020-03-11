Teen accused of East Lismore man’s murder faces court

Bryson Larsen-Tai was arrested in January for the murder of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas. Picture: NSW Police

Bryson Larsen-Tai was arrested in January for the murder of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas. Picture: NSW Police

THE large amount of evidence in the case against a teenager accused of murdering an East Lismore man has forced the matter to be adjourned to next month.

Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, appeared on video link in Ballina Local Court on Wednesday.

Police allege Mr Larsen-Tai killed 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas during a fight near Hill and Parks streets, East Ballina on December 23.

Mr Vilkelis-Curas died in Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering, what were described by police at the time, as ‘catastrophic head injuries’ and was taken off life-support on Boxing Day.

Mr Larsen-Tai has been charged with Mr Vilkelis-Curas’ murder and is also facing an assault occasioning death charge.

The court heard on Wednesday his matter would need to be adjourned as the Department of Public Prosecutions needed more time to finalise the brief against him.

The police prosecutor said there were two volumes of material to sort through, including multiple USBs containing video footage.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter to April 15 for brief compliance to be served.

Mr Larsen-Tai was bail refused and will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Hickling, 19, who was allegedly involved in the fight that killed Mr Vilkelis-Curas in December, had his matter briefly mentioned at Ballina Local Court on Wednesday.

He is facing charges of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others and common assault.

Mr Hickling’s solicitor, William Roberts, said his client had been assessed as suitable to attend the Balund-a program but there were no beds available until July.

Ms Stafford also adjourned the matter to April 15, to allow the service brief to be finalised.

Mr Hickling did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

He is also due to appear again before Ballina Local Court for mention on a separate the larceny charge on March 11.

Both men are yet to enter any formal pleas to the charges against them.