Crime

Teen, 14, dragged into bushes, sexually assaulted

by Nick Hansen
21st Oct 2018 6:58 AM
A TEENAGE girl was dragged into the bush at knifepoint and sexually assaulted south of Newcastle yesterday, police said.

A major police operation is now under way to hunt down the man, including around scrub at Windale, where the attack allegedly happened.

The 14-year-old girl got off a bus on the Pacific Hwy at Windale and walked along Yertala Close at about 3.30pm.

She was then "approached by an unknown man armed with a knife", police said.

"The girl was dragged into the bushes and sexually assaulted. The man then ran from the scene and is believed to have driven away in a silver vehicle."

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad and Lake Macquarie Police District have established Strike Force Kielpa to investigate the incident.

Local police are also conducting a high-visibility policing operation throughout the area to complement investigative strategies.

