Teeing off for some great careers

Leanne Clarkson of Mid Richmond Education Fund, Jim Perry and John Mayes of the Evans Head Golden Oldies and Jim Perkins of the Woodburn-Evans Head Golf Club are ready for the charity golf day.

DID you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

Every year young people are making decisions about their careers and study that may sometimes be limited if they can't afford to buy the equipment they need.

That's where the Mid Richmond Education Fund comes in.

Set up to support the young people of the Mid Richmond, the fund offers grants for equipment needed for further study or to take on a trade.

To be able to offer these grants the fund is holding their inaugural fund-raiser which will be a charity golf day at Woodburn-Evans Head Golf Club on May 7.

"The day will be a three person ambrose and will cost $25 per person,” president Leanne Clarkson said.

"It will include breakfast, which will be at 7am and a shot gun start at 8am.

"This will be followed by lunch.”

Thanks to the support of the Evans Head Golden Oldies, there will be plenty of food and fun.

So even if you play like Tiger Woods or a one-legged table, there is a place for everyone to come and have a great day.

You can even dress up as the job you wanted to be when you were growing up.

Plenty of prizes will be up for grabs including a golf game for four players at the Palmer Gold Coast Colonial Golf Course donated by Cellarbrations, Evans Head.

If you are a business who would like to sponsor a hole on the course for the day contact Michael on 0417 074 788.

If you would like to register a team you can contact the golf club or ring Sam on 0413 986 068.